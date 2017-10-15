NOSTALGIA: Top awards for firemen IN 1992

Suffolk firemen received their awards for 20 years’ long service and good conduct at Bury St Edmunds Fire Station in 1992.

Elmswell Station were awarded a trophy for the best kept station garden in Suffolk Fire Service and Miss Teresa Flack collected the award for her father Barry.

The picture shows from left to right: Mike Mutimer, sub officer; Brian Barnes, leading fireman; Miss Teresa Flack, representing Barry Flack; Malcolm Swan divisional officer; Tony Baker, county fire officer; Richard Silver, leading fireman; Roy Sandry, leading fireman; Cliff Reader, retired; and Pat Hills, leading fireman.

HEADLINES FROM THE PAST

10 YEARS AGO

Two heroic adventurers have raised around £10,000 for a fund set up to help refugee children.

Jake Morland, 31, of Lavenham, and his friend James Turner, 31, from Wiltshire, were the winners of this year’s Polar Challenge.

This involved a gruelling 400-mile hike from Canada to the North Pole - all in aid of the New Team Refuge Fund.

To raise further cash they hosted a black tie charity auction at Moreton Hall Prep School, in Bury St Edmunds, with special guest, BBC’s Kate Humble.

One of the prized 16 lots was an old sock, ripped apart by two curious polar bears when the pair travelled across the Arctic Circle.

More than £500 was bid for it.

25 YEARS AGO

Thousands of customers took the chance to put their feet up at the new Glasswell’s furniture store.

The Mayor of St Edmundsbury, Councillor Ted May, was one of the first to take it easy after officially opening the World of Furniture store at Newmarket Road, Bury St Edmunds.

Balloons and clowns brought a party atmosphere to the store, which also has a restaurant, children’s play area and gift section.

Company chairman, Mr Leslie Glasswell, said: “It is a difficult time with the recession but we feel Bury is a very good town.”

“We have confidence in the town and the country.”

Glasswells retained its St Andrew’s Street shop to sell carpets and beds.

100 YEARS AGO

A Great Barton man has again been chosen as the Mayor of an important city.

Dr Preston King, son of the late Mr William Norman King , J.P. of Great Barton Place, Bury St Edmunds, who was on Tuesday unanimously selected by the Conservative Aldermen and councillors , to whom the choice this year fell, for the Chief Magistracy of Bath.

He only filled the office as recently as 1913-1914 , and it was during that term that he suffered a bereavement by his own father.

The new Mayor is one of the best known members of the City Council.

There are no doubts to his capabilities to the post and will be heartily endorsed by all classes in the city.