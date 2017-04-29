NOSTALGIA: Thurston Upper School’s recipe for success in 1986

This photo, taken in November 1986, shows students at Thurston Upper School as they swapped their schoolbooks for cooks’ aprons on a new course.

Christmas puddings were the result of students’ latest work on a one-year sixth form course for the Certificate of Pre Vocational Education.

Pupils were encouraged to become involved in a series of mini enterprises of their own choosing, ranging from running coffee bars for adult education classes, a school tuck shop, market garden and the production of computer software.

Students took responsibility for every aspect of these businesses ventures.

HEADLINE FROM THE PAST

10 YEARS AGO

The Queen paid a visit to Walsham–le–Willows Primary School to open its new library.

Children at the school got dressed up as book characters as they got their first chance to use the library that has doubled in size.

About £800 of new books were bought for the school after a sponsored book read and a donation from friends of the school.

The pupils who took part in the fund–raiser also got the chance to pick a book with their name labelled clearly in the front.

There was also a new electronic system, allowing the children to search for books more efficiently.

Headteacher Angela Hunter said: “Now it’s finished it’s going to make such a difference.”

25 YEARS AGO

A touch of the continent was in Mildenhall as the town hosted its French Week and welcomed visitors from Luc–sur–Mer in Normandy.

Flags, posters and French decorations went up in shops and businesses and the event got a special airing at the Round Table Fete on the Jubilee Fields.

There was a wine tasting at a new wine shop, run by Paul Lange at Manor Court, the first of several to be held monthly.

The Bell Hotel offered French food and wine, and the following day it was the turn of the Riverside Hotel.

There was also a re-union evening for former pupils to re-unite with people they had met on previous trips to Normandy.

100 YEARS AGO

We are glad to learn that Lieut Clayton Fyson, 1/5th Suffolk Regiment, who went out to Egypt on February 17th, and was reported last week as having been wounded, has quite recovered.

In an interesting letter he says that he had joined the regiment at Gaza when a shell burst, killing four men, splitting his own helmet, and taking a triangular piece out of his right ear.

He was admitted into hospital, but expected to be out in action again by the time the letter reached home.

Prvt Charles Carver, of the same regiment, reported last week as suffering from lock–jaw, is progressing favourably, he

spoke highly of those who cared for him.