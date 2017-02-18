NOSTALGIA: The West Front of the Abbey (around 1860)

The west front of the Abbey was begun by Abbot Anselm (1120-41) and completed by Abbot Sampson (1182-1211).

The three central entrance arches were flanked by chapels, with an octagonal tower and spire at each end. Samson’s Tower is the base of the southern corner and was the Will Office at one time. The west front was 246ft across, making it the widest in Britain. In the 18th century the building was used as stables for the Six Bells Inn on the corner of Churchgate Street and Angel Hill, and subsequently as a dye-works. Most of the grave stones were removed from this part of the Great Churchyard in 1958/9. The lady’s dress suggests a date in the 1860s.

