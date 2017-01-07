NOSTALGIA: The Rev Herbert James - from the Spanton Jarman collection

The Rev Herbert James became the Rector of Great and Little Livermere in 1865, having obtained the living from a female relative who had inherited Little Livermere Hall.

His youngest son, Montague Rhodes James, became the celebrated antiquarian and writer of ghost stories, M R James, who was also provost of King’s College, Cambridge, and Eton. Herbert James died in 1909 after 44 years as rector.

The Rev Herbert James, Rector of Great and Little Livermere. From the Spanton Jarman collection ANL-161229-144801001 ANL-161229-144801001

-- This picture is part of a remarkable collection of 4,000 photographs in the care of Bury St Edmunds Past and Present Society which offers a glimpse into the town’s history.

