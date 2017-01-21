NOSTALGIA: Swamp types hoping to be top dogs

This photo shows funky blues band The Swamp Dogs before they competed in the regional finals of a national talent competition at Commodore National hotel in Nottingham in January 1989.

Saxophone player for the group Roger Lightfoot said that the six–man band was in danger of breaking up in the near future, due to educational commitments, even though they had just had an enormously successful year doing gigs together.

The band won the Bury St Edmunds and Suffolk band of the year award the previous year and were hoping to add a victory in Nottingham to their list of achievements.

10 YEARS AGO

Bury St Edmunds sugar beet factory beat an 82-year-old record for the average amount of beet sliced per day over the harvest period.

The previous record of 12,491 tons per day, set in the 2000-2001 season, was beaten in 2007 with an impressive 12,675 ton average.

The weekly record was also beaten in this year when 96,699 tons were sliced in one week, an average of 13,595 tons per day.

The agricultural business manager at the factory, Phil Inskip said: “It is great to get the daily record, and even better to get the weekly but to beat the campaign average is the one we really want. The quality of the beet has been very good this year.”

25 YEARS AGO

A cheque for £30,000 to help people with autism in East Anglia was presented to a pioneering home in Barton Mills.

Staff and residents of Middle Field Manor were presented with the money by the UK Charity Lotteries.

The cash was to enable 14 residents to continue their horticultural and craft skills training and to provide funds to expand badly needed facilities in the region.

The presentation also marked the handing over of a £1,800 tractor, this meant that 29-year-old Alan Pye was able to improve his co–ordination skills and cut the grass

more easily.

Residents grow produce and are building a hen house for six hens they were recently given.

100 YEARS AGO

Prvt Herbert G Thirtle, 2403, Kent, Cyclist, attached to the Buffs, was reported missing after an engagement on Sept 30th.

Prvt H Thirtle, before the outbreak of the war, was employed at messrs, Nice’s Grocery Stores, Bury St Edmunds, and also the Maypole Co.

He was esteemed and respected by all whom he came in contact with.

He enlisted voluntarily at the beginning of March, making it only seven months from the time of enlistment, to the time of him being reported missing, which renders it more sad at the early age of 19.

Mrs Thirtle has been the recipient of several letters of sympathy from friends in the town, including one from the chaplain of the company as well as friends of her son’s.