NOSTALGIA: Stepping out for school funds

This photo, taken in March of 1987, shows students from Thurston Upper School putting their best feet forward after walking over nine miles and helping to raise £500 for school equipment.

They were among 53 pupils and staff from the school’s outdoor activities club who took part in a 15 km sponsored walk in the King’s Forest at West Stow to raise money for camping equipment and a minibus tow–bar.

All 53 completed the walk in between two and three hours and when collected they estimated around £500 in funds had been raised.

HEADLINES FROM THE PAST

10 YEARS AGO

Car enthusiast Ken Hughes, the owner of Hughes Oil Spill Services, in Stowmarket, along with his son and another five team members, returned from a 3,500 mile fund raising drive to Morocco.

The seven men drove a 20-year-old Saab, a 15 -year-old Volvo and a 1987 Mercedes with 300,000 miles on the clock. Miraculously there were no breakdowns.

Ken, who is a former national rally driver, got a taste for adventure rallies when he took part in the 2003 Plymouth to Dakar challenge.

One of the group, Franco Bellagamba, celebrated his 68th birthday during the two-week trip. Franco, a retired builder from Bury, decided to join the rally just four days before the group embarked.

25 YEARS AGO

Seven students with severe learning difficulties received their Duke of Edinburgh bronze awards at West Suffolk College.

The students, all aged 19, did charity work, including collecting cans for Oxfam and helping with St John’s Voluntary Playgroup and the St Nicholas Hospice shop.

Three students took part in the six mile Peterborough fun run to raise money towards the £600 total.

They finished the award with a 15 mile expedition through the King’s Forest, camping at Hengrave Hall.

The seven were: Tina Caplan, Lee Cobbold, Karen Mason, Rachel Vincent, Mark Lines, Chris Rush and Paul Fitches.

They had started work on their silver award.

100 YEARS AGO

The lamentable death of Earl Kitchener was one of the tragedies of the year and of the war.

The news of the sinking of the Hampshire on June 2, and the drowning of Kitchener and his staff came as a stunning blow.

The British Empire and its allies mourned the irreparable loss of a born leader of men.

The long and troubled reign of the Emperor Francis Joseph of Austria ended with his death on November 21, aged 86, he was succeeded by his nephew, Carl. Other deaths among royalty were Carmen Sylva, the Dowager Queen of Rumania, and the ex King of Bavaria.

Many other valiant warriors also answered the last roll–call and gave their lives in sacrifice.