NOSTALGIA: Stars of the stage at Horringer Court Middle School

This week’s photograph was snapped by a Bury Free Press photographer in 1994 and shows pupils in a Horringer Court Middle School production in December of that year.

It was taken during a happier and ‘greener’ performance of the Pied Piper of Hamlyn, which a cast of more than 70 year fives performed twice for parents and once for their peers.

Speaking at the time, drama teacher Jane Green explained that while the Pied Piper of the classic story rid Hamlyn of rats but returned to lure the children away, in the Horringer Court version the children returned to the town, cleared up the rubbish which had attracted the rats in the first place and set about putting up decorative hanging baskets of flowers.

HEADLINES FROM THE PAST

10 YEARS AGO

Threatened workers and their families led a community protest against the planned closure of Thetford plant Tulip.

Around 200 people gathered around the town’s Thomas Paine statue to hand out postcards urging locals to support their campaign.

The Transport and General Workers’ Union also met with Danish owners Danepak to urge the company to release full details behind its closure decision and its future plans.

Christopher Fraser, MP for South West Norfolk, said: “I have enormous sympathy with those who are losing their jobs and I am sad to learn that employees feel they have been let down by Danepak in terms of a long-standing enhanced redundancy package.”

25 YEARS AGO

Plans for industrial development beyond the Stowmarket boundary were to be fought by town councillors despite receiving the go-ahead from Mid Suffolk District Council.

Town councillors were determined to stop a new industrial estate from being built in Needham Road and had decided to seek support from townspeople to take their objections directly to the Department of the Environment.

Speaking at a full council meeting, Cllr Duncan Macpherson said: “We must object formally to these proposals beyond district council level.

“We must find all the channels open to us to object and follow them all through.”

100 YEARS AGO

We regret to announce that Private A V Game, of the 1/14th Scottish Regiment, has been severely wounded and gassed whilst taking part in the serious fighting of Easter week.

Owing to the serious nature of his injuries it was found necessary to have his left leg amputated.

Previous to joining the army this gallant young Burian was an assistant to Mr White, grocer of St John’s Street. He is a nephew of Mr and Mrs Chapman, of Churchgate Street.

He also had one brother killed in action, while four other brothers are still serving.

We are pleased to hear that Prvt Game is progressing favourably.

He is only 20 years of age.