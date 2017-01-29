NOSTALGIA: Splashing out for a good cause

Green wellies with a splattering of magnolia were the order of the day in March 1989 when this picture was taken. Members of the St Edmundsbury Young Farmers turned out with brushes and paint at the Deaf Club, Bury St Edmunds.

More than 15 young farmers came armed with paintbrushes to paint the walls and ceilings of the club which was situated on Northgate Street.

Over the Friday and Saturday of the Easter weekend the club was transformed into a pretty shade of peach. The club provided the paint and the young farmers provided the labour, Andrew Wright, chairman of the young farmers added what a good time they had doing it.

HEADLINES FROM THE PAST

10 YEARS AGO

Classrooms were unusually quiet at Mildenhall college of Technology as pupils joined thousands of others across the country taking part in a sponsored silence.

The Big Hush took place to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support, to mark the charities Cancertalk week.

Stephen Harvey, head of year 9 said: “I’m really pleased that our school is getting involved – it’s a great way to raise awareness of cancer among young people. “With so many people affected by cancer, it’s important that people learn about the disease and how it affects lives.”

Thousands of pounds were raised by the event nationwide and participants expressed how much fun they had had doing it.

25 YEARS AGO

A pair of playful otters arrived at Kilverston in time for the reopening of the park there, Ebb and Flow, both short–clawed otters, arrived from Devon and immediately won over the hearts of the country park near Thetford.

A menu of Trout fillet and a quick test of the water slide greeted the new arrivals to the park which was due to reopen just a few weeks after they turned up.

Mr Ray Philpot said: “The pair will not be handled extensively by the staff as we are hoping they will produce some new arrivals of their own.”

Kilverston Park had been forced to close because of rising costs and falling admissions before new owners stepped in to fund it.

100 YEARS AGO

It is with much regret that we record the death of Rfn. Francis A. Cawley, of the 11th Batt King’s Royal Rifles, which took place at the Leeds Military Hospital on Friday last, after a short illness.

The deceased soldier was the son of Mrs Cawley, of 6, Reed’s buildings, Northgate Street, and he was exceedingly well known in the town.

His happy disposition won for him a wide circle of friends and acquaintances, and his untimely end will be keenly deplored by many.

Before joining the army, he was in the employ of Messrs. T.W. Parkington and Sons for some 12 years.

He was a very popular member of the St John’s church Choir, singing there for some 16 years.