NOSTALGIA: Silver Jubilee celebrations

We have had this photograph sent in by Marion Duncan, who thought, after the fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds, it would be of interest to many.

Back in 1935, Burrells Motor Engineers this taken outside their premises in the same shop on Angel Hill.

The picture was taken to celebrate the Silver Jubilee of King George V.

The person fourth from the right is Marion’s father, Percy White, who joined the firm in 1921 when he was 15 years old and worked with them until 1968.

She also believes that the art deco frontage must date back to the 1920s.

HEADLINES FROM THE PAST

10 YEARS AGO

The ‘Jolly Green Giants’ of the sky will no longer be seen flying over Mildenhall as the base’s Pave Low helicopters come into land for the last time.

Having made RAF Mildenhall their home for 12 years, the five MH-53M Pave Low IV helicopters of the 21st Special Operations Squadron are heading for retirement.

They were used to airlift flood victims out of Mozambique in 2000 and recently rescued refugees in Lebanon during the country’s war with Israel in July 2006.

The helicopters had their 350lb blades removed for transport and they were heading to the Aerospace Maintenance and regeneration Group, in Tuscan, Arizona, referred to as the ‘Boneyard’.

25 YEARS AGO

Conkering heroes had the world on a string at Needham Lake for an event which attracted swingers from all over the area.

Far from becoming a hoary old chestnut, the fourth annual Mid Suffolk Conker Championships provided the usual competition at the weekend for both the young and young-at-heart.

Some 25 adults and 36 youngsters took part in the contest, organised by Mid Suffolk Countryside Ranger’s office at the lake.

Assistant Countryside Ranger, Edward Leszczynski said the event was a way of attracting people to the countryside as well as providing a bit of fun for all ages.

He also said that the event will he held next year.

100 YEARS AGO

News has come to hand that Prvt. C. H. Aldous, son of Mr and Mrs John Aldous, of Great Barton, has been wounded in France.

Prvt Aldous before joining the Army in December 1915, was a member of the literary staff of this paper.

He voluntarily enlisted in the 1/6th Suffolks. After undergoing many months’ training at Saxmundham he transferred to the Royal Naval Division, and in August last he was drafted to France.

Prvt Aldhous was wounded -not seriously, it is hoped- at the back of the left ear by aq fragment of shell on Friday last, and is now in hospital at Newcastle, Staffs. His numerous friends in Bury and Great Barton will join with us in wishing him a speedy recovery.