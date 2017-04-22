NOSTALGIA: School show has plenty of kicks

A continental flavour was added to the proceedings at Stowmarket Middle School IN 1991 when parents were entertained in French.

Pupils from all year groups participated in the annual French evening, which was designed to be a showcase for foreign languages at the Walnut Tree Walk school.

The school’s co–ordinator for French, Mrs Doreen Knott, said: “As much as possible was done in French, including running a cafe to provide refreshments for the assembled audience.”

The students put on a display of sketches, songs and poems in what Mrs Knott described as ‘a fun evening which would hopefully be of benefit to the pupils in their French lessons’.

HEADLINES FROM THE PAST

10 YEARS AGO

A hen party with a difference helped to raise £1,000 towards the conservation of medieval wall paintings in Troston church.

There was no bride, merely children enjoying an Easter egg hunt in the churchyard, while hen–keepers showed off their birds.

Francine Raymond, one of the organisers said: “It went incredibly well, we had around 600 people, it was a lovely day.”

Francine, who ran the Kitchen Garden, a specialist shop for hen–keepers, started the event around five years previously, as a showcase for breeders, since then it had expanded to include the village church.

A raffle, tombola and refreshments made it a great success.

25 YEARS AGO

Two West Suffolk businesses took part in one of the country’s largest ever craft fairs. Terry and Maria Mitchell from Brandon made mohair jumpers and jackets, along with Carpet Bags, a Bury St Edmunds outlet that specialised in carpet and tapestry bags and waistcoats.

The Living Craft Fair at Hatfield House, Hertfordshire was the venue which they displayed their wares at, 300 other crafts were featured in the three–day show.

Maria said: “I use top quality wool from Europe, such as French, German and Italian yarns, because if you’re making an item that’s a bit special, it’s worth using top quality materials.” The couple ran ‘Riet Selen’ from their Stuart Close home.

100 YEARS AGO

It is with deep regret we have to record the death of Lance Corporal Henry Nunn, second son of of Mr C. Nunn of Tuddenham St Mary, and late of Herringswell, which took place in France on March 31st last.

Deceased, who was in his 38th year, joined the army on March 27th, 1916, leaving England for France with the First Royal Fusiliers on December 7th, since when he has been in the trenches.

About the middle of March he contracted pneumonia, and died in the ambulance train on the way to the hospital from a sudden heart attack.

Lance Corporal Nunn was well known and was greatly respected, especially in the villages of Cavenham and Herringswell.