NOSTALGIA: Save our school!

This photo was taken in May 1986 and shows placard waving parents and children striving to keep open Shimpling Primary School after plans to shut it down were revealed.

Also Pictured is MP Tim Yeo who was there to listen to the concerns of the protestors.

Suffolk County Council proposed that the nearby Great Whelnetham school be developed to act as an area school, serving Lawshall and Shimpling.

Mr Yeo said he would support a scheme to develop Shimpling school so that it could also cater for Lawshall if it could be shown that this approach would be cheaper than the county council’s plan.

HEADLINES FROM THE PAST

10 YEARS AGO

High flying students at Rougham Primary School were ecstatic to see Father Christmas arrive by helicopter and then staying aroundto give out gifts at their school.

Delighted pupils watched as the daring Santa flew over the tree tops to land on their school field.

Head teacher of the school Helen Gibson said: “It was really magical, the children were so excited to see him arrive in style.”

The special visitor spent the afternoon giving presents to every child in the school, with help from the PTA.

Mrs Gibson added “it is going to be one of those things they never forget.”

25 YEARS AGO

Marrying a world record holding stuntman meant no ordinary wedding for Stowmarket girl Sarah Luff.

Her Australian groom, Mathew Coulter “The Kangaroo Kid” was world record holder for jumping over ten cars on a quad bike and insisted that his beloved machine was part of their special day too.

Sarah had wondered if she would be attending a funeral rather than a wedding after another record attempt had gone badly wrong the week before, Mathew had tried to jump a river in Cornwall and was blown into a paddle steamer before plunging into the water.

Luckily he suffered only minor bruising and was fit and well for their big day.

100 YEARS AGO

The funeral of Private Frederick John Chapman, a native of Bury St Edmunds, who for several years had made his home in Needham Market, took place at Barking on Monday afternoon.

The deceased soldier joined the Suffolks soon after the outbreak of war, and had seen active service, being injured internally.

He did not recover, although every attention was paid to him. A firing party was sent from Yeomanry, the bearers being members of the deceased’s company and the coffin was covered with the Union Jack. As the procession passed through the High Street the blinds of business establishments and houses were drawn. Many beautiful wreaths were sent in commemoration.