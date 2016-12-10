NOSTALGIA: Ruins of old church at Westley, 1880 - from the Spanton Jarman collection

The remains of a 12th century church, dedicated to St Thomas a Becket, stands at the end of Old Church Lane, Westley.

The church suffered severe storm damage in 1744, when the steeple fell down, and then again in 1789 which contributed to the steady decline of the building. In 1828 the whole building was recorded in being in a bad state of repair and much neglected. It was finally closed in 1834.

