NOSTALGIA: Road protest victory

This photo shows protesters against a proposed road link in Stowmarket celebrating their victory in September 1986.

The Champagne flowed as residents raised their glasses to the county councillors who rejected the proposed road link in the face of strong opposition to the scheme.

When the news reached Stowmarket members of SCRAP–link there were signs put up in the front gardens of threatened homes. One declared simply: “We won” while another said: “The link is scrapped, thankyou.”

Chairman of the group Mr Nicholas Chadwyck–Healey said that it was the best news in ages.

-- If you have a picture or memory to share, email news@buryfreepress.co.uk

HEADLINES FROM THE PAST

10 YEARS AGO

Keen gardeners at Methwold High School were awarded Silver Status as an eco–friendly school.

The green–fingered pupils were gifted the £1,000 cash prize for creating a school garden.

The prize was awarded by the Dereham–based Norfolk Rural Community Council as part of it’s Turning Challenges Into Opportunities competition.

The school garden was used to educate pupils about growing fruit and vegetables and to teach them about healthy eating.

They hoped to one day sell their own produce to the community.

Students also formed a Waste Action Group, supported by Norfolk County Council, a growers group and a woodworkers group.

25 YEARS AGO

The Bury Free Press Heartbeat Appeal to raise a target of £50,000 for vitally needed cardiac equipment was launched.

The main aim was to provide West Suffolk Hospital with the much needed equipment for fighting and monitoring heart disease, one of Britain’s biggest killers.

St Edmundsbury Mayor Cllr Fearnley Jepson officially launched the appeal at the hospital with cardiac unit staff, members of heart–related charities and the appeal committee chairman Mr Richard Carter.

Dr David Stone, consultant cardiologist at West Suffolk Hospital said: “To raise this money and purchase the equipment we want would revolutionise patient care in our cardiac department.”

100 YEARS AGO

Our painful and regrettable duty to report the death of Prvt Charles Cook, of Wickhambrook, eldest son of Mr and Mrs Chas Cook.

The deceased young man lost his life through a shell explosion in France on Nov, 13th, at the early age of 20.

His regiment was the 7th Royal Fusiliers, he joined the colours under the Derby Recruiting Scheme and was called up for service on March 29th, 1916. He was drafted to France at the end of July, where he remained until the date of his death.

Prvt Charlie Cook was a very well known and popular young man in the Wickhambrook district and the news of his untimely death will be met by profound regret by his many friends. Must sympathy has been raised locally for his parents.