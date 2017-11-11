NOSTALGIA: Reader gets unique experience

Following a piece in the Bury Free Press on Thursday, April 3, 1969, that said a four-engine World War Two Lancaster bomber had temporarily landed at Lavenham Airfield, reader Mike Baker, from Hopton, could not miss the opportunity.

So the aircraft enthusiast took his family to see the bomber, named Guy Gibson,up close and personal.

Not only did he get to see the historical aircraft but got to go inside it and see the cockpit.

Mr Baker took this picture whilst on the strip of the old Lavenham Airfield and wanted to share it with the paper that told him about the landing all those years ago.

HEADLINES FROM THE PAST

10 YEARS AGO

The rare remains of a Bronze Age child were unearthed at Culford School, near Bury St Edmunds.

Archaeologists, who were commissioned by the school to excavate the site where a £600,000 indoor tennis centre is to built, made the discovery after finding human teeth and excavating further.

It is thought the child may have been the son or daughter of a tribal leader, as the remains were in isolation and could signify a status within the settlement group.

An earthenware pot and worked pieces of flint, which may have been left as an offering for the afterlife, were also found.

The site used to house the walled gardens of Culford Hall before it became a school.

25 YEARS AGO

The arrival of two units of the Army Air Corps at RAF Wattisham has been welcomed as a ‘considerable benefit’ to the local economy by the three councils responsible for the area.

The units will bring with them a minimum of 75 helicopters and 1,500 service personnel.

The RAF will move out with the first Army regiment arriving August 2.

The Army regiments will bring 2,000 dependants with the service personnel, says a report to Babergh District Council.

It is anticipated more than 200 civilians will be employed when the base is fully developed and there will also be a boost to the building trade as 187 new married quarters will be built too.

100 YEARS AGO

On the Market Place on Sunday morning the mayor (Ald. S. Oldman) inspected the Thetford Platoon of the 6th Battalion Norfolk Volunteer Regiment.

Which was under the command of Captain K. Cronshey and Lieut. W. H. Saunders, supporting the mayor was the deputy mayor (Ald. Chas. Burrell).

Addressing the men , the Mayor said he was very pleased with their smart appearance, and was glad to hear that some of them had put in as many as a thousand hours’ drill.

He was in full sympathy with what they were doing: in fact, the town as a whole was proud of their volunteers and gave the best thanks of the town due to everyone connected with the movement.