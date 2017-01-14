NOSTALGIA: Northbury FC gone but not forgotten

This photo of Northbury FC, standing outside their pavilion in the 1960s, was sent in by John Wells (third in from the right).

The team ranged from ages 17 to 25 and used to train behind the Greengage pub in Bury. The team were happy to receive a sizeable donation from Ken Norton, which allowed them to build a new pavilion, purpose-built for them.

Ex-Bury Town goalkeeper Freddy Smart used to train with the team and would frequently put them through their paces, taking them on long runs and giving them a taste of a professional training schedule.

The team went on to have many cup and league successes.

HEADLINES FROM THE PAST

10 YEARS AGO

A crumbling church spire, which was in danger of collapsing, was restored to its former glory, thanks to the local community in Great Finborough.

Villagers were celebrating the end of months of hard work as repairs to the spire of their St Andrew’s Church were finished.

The priest in charge, the Rev Lindsay Llewellyn Macduff said: “It has been a great relief to see it finished.”

A building survey in 2003 found many parts of the 17th century spire to be dangerous, with rusting ironwork and crumbling masonry.

The original estimate was £70,000 but a further survey suggested more like £200,000 would be needed and so the locals decided to help however they could.

25 YEARS AGO

Thetford Forest rang out to the cry of racing dogs as Huskies and their owners from all over the country arrived for a competition.

One participant travelled for two days from Scotland to take part in the event which attracted 71 teams to the forest.

Local racers took many of the honours with all three winners from one class coming from the Thetford area, while other local competitors included Julie Foard from Wattisham.

One of the organisers, Sally Leich, of Lynford told the Free Press the three days had been a success with the weather holding off for much of the time, allowing the racers to stay dry.

The racers used wheeled gigs, pulled by two, four or six dogs, unless there was good snowfall, in which case traditional sleds were used.

100 YEARS AGO

Mr A Hurrell of Thedwastre House, Thurston, recently received official intimation to the effect that his son, Prvt B Hurrell of the 7th Royal West Kents, was missing on the 18th Nov.

We are pleased to be able to report that further tidings of this gallant Thurston lad have now been received by his anxious parents, for on New Year’s Day they received a communication from him, dated Nov 23rd, saying that he was a prisoner of war in Germany, and that he was quite well.

Prvt Hurrell joined the Suffolk Yeomanry in Dec 1915.

He was drafted to France on August 27th last, and transferred to the Royal West Kents.

On Sept 30th he received a slight wound from which he recovered.