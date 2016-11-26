NOSTALGIA: Medieval re-enactment in Haughley, 1982

This week’s picture was snapped by a Bury Free Press photographer at the Haughley Medieval Fayre on June 4, 1982.

More than 4,000 people gathered in the village’s Old Street and on its village green to watch and join in with the afternoon’s festivities.

Beautiful weather and a programme packed with exciting events combined to bring the crowds flooding in.

With the street closed to traffic for four hours, visitors and entertainers dressed in medieval costume and the atmosphere was perfect for the ancient style of entertainment on offer.

HEADLINES FROM THE PAST

10 YEARS AGO

A model boat club was celebrating the use of a new waterway after it was left high and dry due to health and safety fears.

The Saxon Association of Marine Modellers had been sailing boats on a fresh water pond at British Sugar for seven years, but in 2004 it was told to look for a new site.

Earlier in the year the club, which had been going for around 20 years, received some good news when Pakenham Water Mill offered it the use of its water.

Peter Masters, chairman of the club, said: “It’s a nice bit of water at the mill, in the summer it’s a lovely setting.”

The club celebrated with a special family day for people to watch the club and display the model boats.

50 YEARS AGO

Environmentalists were asking for support from people and businesses for National Tree Week.

Friends of the Earth and Mid Suffolk District Council joined forces for Stowmarket Tree Week and aimed to enhance an area in Combs for wildlife and local people.

They promoted the scheme from a market stall in Stowmarket town centre.

The council intended to turn the site into a nature reserve and planted trees to screen off an existing housing development.

It provided the trees and Friends of the Earth planted them.

The event was the 17th in succession with 700,000 trees planted the previous year and 750,000 in this effort.

100 YEARS AGO

Arthur Haygreen on Saturday received the sad intelligence that his son, Private William Haygreen, was killed while on patrol duty in ‘No Man’s Land’ on the night of the 8th-9th.

Letters have been received from the Captain of the Platoon and Sergeant, expressing their sincere sympathy and assuring him of the high esteem in which his son was held by his officers and comrades.

Private Haygreen emigrated to Canada about six years ago and joined his majesty’s forces in November of last year.

He was drafted to England with the Canadian contingent in May last where he was allowed a few days leave to visit his relatives, and then on to France.