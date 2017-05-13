NOSTALGIA: It’s a knockout day from 1982

This photo, taken in May 1982 was taken in the Abbey Gardens as crowds gathered for the Diocesan Family Day.

Crowds estimated between five and six thousand took part in the Bank Holiday Monday celebrations, with an emphasis on fun and religious worship.

Reverand Ray Furnell said: “At least 2,500 worshippers crammed into the cathedral for community singing and prayer. “People were sitting in the aisles and standing where they could.”

The family day was organised by the Diocese of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich and people came from all over Suffolk, numerous attractions were arranged.

HEADLINES FROM THE PAST

10 YEARS AGO

A race car which was rebuilt by students from West Suffolk College had it’s first outing on Snetterton racetrack.

The car, a classic Clublands Sports Prototype, was stripped down and rebuilt over the winter after its owner, John Deane-Bowers, agreed to let seven automotive and engineering students loose on it.

Mr Dean-Bowers said: “ The team had a weekend of mixed fortunes when the car entered its first race of the year. “In the morning we qualified as second in class, with a lap time two seconds faster than last year.”

The project came about after the students’ head of faculty approached Mr Deane-Bowers, asking for his help.

25 YEARS AGO

Crowds in Bury St Edmunds defied the rain to see the Duke of York mark the 50th anniversary of the arrival of the American Air Force in Britain.

Despite heavy downpours and steady showers, thousands of people packed into Angel Hill to catch a glimpse of the Prince in his role as patron of the anniversary celebrations.

Provost Raymond Furnell welcomed the 650 congregation of RAF and USAAF veterans and civic dignitaries, “We mark the impact of more than 500,000 young service men and women who came to East Anglia, a friendly and welcome invasion,” he said.

He also found time to chat outside with members of the cathedral choir, who sang a the service.

100 YEARS AGO

We report the death of Prvt James Butcher, 10th Royal Fusiliers, who was wounded in the left thigh by gunshot on Easter Monday, at the base hospital, France. He was the second son of Mr James Butcher, of the Sycamore Farm, Beck Row.

No intimation of the occurrence was received by the parents until April 21st, when a telegram was sent, stating their son was wounded and also dangerously ill.

On Monday April 23rd, a letter was received from the deceased, in his own handwriting, stating he was wounded, but getting on well, and hoped soon to be England. On Thursday April 26th, an official letter was received, stating their son died from his wounds on April 21st, the same day the telegraph was sent.