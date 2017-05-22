NOSTALGIA: If you go down to the heath today . . .

This photo, taken in May 1982, shows children who took part in a teddy bears’ picnic at Hardwick Heath.

Children from more than 16 playgroups and mother-toddler groups in the area went to the picnic in Bury St Edmunds, organised in National Playgroup Week, by the north-west branch of the Pre-School Playgroup Association.

Committee member, Mrs Katrina Bates said all the children thoroughly enjoyed themselves. They had two clowns and a Punch and Judy show for entertainment, as well as plenty of food and plenty of teddies. The mums joined in, too, taking part in a fancy dress.

HEADLINES FROM THE PAST

10 YEARS AGO

Spirits were high as a popular village event marched on, regardless of the wet weather. Armed with umbrellas and raincoats, villagers filled the streets on bank holiday Monday to enjoy Mendlesham Street Fayre. The event, now in its 27th year, offered a host of entertainment for all the family, including a dog show, military vehicles, birds of prey and live bands.

Crowds watched as a grand procession weaved its way through the village, led by May Princess Becky Downie, and her two attendants.

The Glennmoriston Pipe Band and rock music from Softwire kept the music flowing, while East Suffolk Morris Men showed off their moves.

25 YEARS AGO

Pupils and staff at Chilton Primary School in Stowmarket stepped back into the past to celebrate the school’s 30th birthday and spent the day in typical 1962 style.

Headteacher Janet Norwood said: “We had an assembly which was a duplicate of the school opening ceremony from 30 years ago, with the same prayers, readings and songs, followed by strictly taught lessons and a typical school dinner from the 60s.”

A huge birthday cake was made for the occasion and was shared by pupils, staff and visitors associated with the school over the last 30 years at afternoon tea.

To coincide with the day, the new school logo, a squirrel sitting on oak leaves was launched.

100 YEARS AGO

It is with deep and sincere regret that we have this week to record the death of another Bury hero, Lance Corporal George Ely, of

Westgate Road, who was killed in action on April 9th.

The deceased soldier, who was very much respected, was 27 years of age, and had been on active service in France since September 1914.

Some few months ago, for distinguished service he was awarded the Military Medal.

Much sympathy is felt for the parents in the loss of a gallant son, who by his devotion to duty, has thus given his life for his country’s cause.

The deceased commanded respect and admiration, as illustrated by the touching letters his parents received in the wake of his death.