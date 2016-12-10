NOSTALGIA: First aiders of the future

This photo, taken in December 1989, shows young people from all over the county, gathered at a newly opened Red Cross Centre in Bury St Edmunds for two days intensive training in first aid techniques.

Some of them were members of the Lark Valley Youth Group which had just started meeting in the Landin Road centre on Monday evenings.

The idea of the weekend was to teach members to cope with first aid situations ready for competitions against other Red Cross groups.

Apart from first aid, members worked for badges, such as fire safety, camp craft and drill.

HEADLINES FROM THE PAST

10 YEARS AGO

A sea of red costumes and white beards filled Bury St Edmunds Abbey Gardens as 200 Father Christmases ran for charity.

The sponsored Santa run hoped to raise £5,000 for East Anglia’s Children’S Hospices (Each) which care for ill children from West Suffolk.

The Santas were joined on the one-mile lap by babies being pushed in prams and by actor Joe Swash, who played Micky Miller in Eastenders, whose second cousin from Thetford received care at a hospice.

Sue Meader, Each community fund–raiser said: “it was a fantastic day and we are really happy that there was a great family atmosphere, with so many taking part.” The Santa run has since become an annual event.

25 YEARS AGO

Pungent pongs bought an added whiff of realism to Culford Junior High School’s musical version of the Anglo–Saxon legend, Beowulf, which played to packed houses.

Concocted by the school’s science master, the aromas were used to particular effect when the evil Grendel, played by Bridget Virgo, emerged, stinking from her lair among the audience, where she had been hidden for almost half an hour.

Involving a cast of 140, the spectacular rock show brought history alive and was accompanied by an exhibition of photographs taken at the nearby Anglo–Saxon village at West Stow, who sponsored the programme.

This was just the latest in an annual musical tradition at the school.

100 YEARS AGO

In the person of Mr Robert Miller, death has removed from our midst, at the ripe old age of 84, a well known and respected tradesman, who had carried on the business of boot and shoe manufacturer in this town, for upwards of 60 years in St John’s Street.

It may be said of him that he died in harness, for he attended his business up to his last illness, about four months ago.

Although not taking part in municipal affairs, he always had the town’s interest at heart. Having founded the business which he so successfully built up, he has left it in the capable hands of his son, Mr J.G Miller, who has been his partner for 40 years, and will continue the same under the present style.