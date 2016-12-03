NOSTALGIA: Fighting for charity

This photo shows the instructor and students of the Bury St Edmunds Taishindo Karate association after they raised more than £1,000 for charity on October 20, 1989.

Over 50 students staged an exhausting fight marathon to raise the money for the Treacher Collins Family Support Group.

Chief instructor Mr Nick Pamment said: “The students were sponsored to fight as many opponents as possible, up to a maximum of 50.”

The cheque was accepted by Alan Hird and his family on behalf of the Treacher Collins group.

HEADLINES FROM THE PAST

10 YEARS AGO

A glam rock band based in Bury St Edmunds released their debut single in a bid to break into the Christmas charts.

The Glambusters were a 70s-style rock band who had been going for around seven years and never released a single before this one.

Drummer and backing vocalist Chrispin Mortimer said: “We wanted to do a Christmas single because it has been years since a proper festive single has been released, the 70s glam era was renowned for its Christmas songs with Wizard and Slade – you are talking about songs that are now 30 years old.”

The song was about a macho Santa who had been living a lie.

“It’s a different slant” said the band’s lead singer, named Gently.

25 YEARS AGO

Glasses galore seemed to be the order of the day when guides from Lakenheath set out to help charity with a recycling scheme and to raise some money for medical equipment.

The Guides held a recycling morning at the Royal British Legion Hall and among the items they collected were spectacles, coins, wool, magazines, money off coupons, records and tapes. These were distributed to various charities which collected items, with the spectacles going to Ability, an organisation which provides low income family with glasses.

Mrs Anne Brooks, Guider, said: “The girls enjoyed it, although I don’t think people were fully aware that we were collecting and not selling.”

100 YEARS AGO

We announce with sincere regret the death of Mr Thomas Jones, who for some years has resided at 81, Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, whose many friends learnt with sorrow of his demise on Friday.

Of great scholastic attainments, he was, for a long period, headmaster of the Guildhall Middle School, Bury. A Bachelor of Arts at the London University and a scholar of high degree, his capabilities were such as to greatly assist the education of those who came under his charge, and a number before leaving obtained local certificates from the University of Cambridge. Not only was he thorough in promoting education but he considered that sport was equally necessary.