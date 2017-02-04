NOSTALGIA: Bury St Edmunds playgroup’s jubilee

This photo, taken in November 1986, shows children at Southgate Playgroup celebrating a 25 year Jubilee.

Playgroups all over West Suffolk joined in the jubilee celebrations to mark the first 25 years of the Pre–School Playgroups Association.

To mark the occasion many groups lit 25 candles and laid on special parties with celebratory cakes, as well as hosting an array of special jubilee games and activities for the youngsters to enjoy.

The Pre–School Playgroup Association helped children begin their education through playgroups and mother–toddler groups.

HEADLINES FROM THE PAST

10 YEARS AGO

Ambitious plans to safeguard the future of one of the area’s historic landmarks were unveiled.

Pakenham Water Mill, just outside Bury St Edmunds, was the last working water mill in Suffolk. Suffolk Building Preservation Trust, which had owned the mill for the previous 30 years, pushed ahead with far–reaching £1 million–plus plans, which it hoped would keep the mill turning for the decades to come. Sue Tamyln, chairman of the trust, outlined plans which the appeal would help to finance, these included a key aim of making the mill self–financing, by, among other things, opening a tea room for visitors and an education room for children, as well as improvements to access for the disabled.

25 YEARS AGO

Language barriers were broken down when Japanese students joined British pupils in an exchange of talents.

Sixth formers from Thurston Upper School were guests of the Shi–Tennoji Japanese school at Herringswell.

Every Wednesday the 13 Thurston pupils were tackling the rigours of the Japanese language with help from the Herrigswell pupils.

The students were learning to write and speak some conversational items in their new tongue.

Teacher, Mrs Geert Overlaet said: “The idea has been to give the students a taste, I have not made it easy and have been asking my pupils to speak as much Japanese as possible.”

100 YEARS AGO

We regret to report the death of two brave Chippenham lads, who have given their all for their country. Prvt. Frederick Drake, son of Mr Elias Drake, joined the Suffolks in 1914, a few days after the commencement of the war.

Early in the year of 1915 he was sent to the front, soon afterwards, in a bayonet charge near Ypres, he received a wound in the head, which caused him to be in hospital for a few weeks. On recovering, he was again on the fighting line, and was partially buried by a shell.

Whilst lying helpless, a cloud of the poisonous gas was discharged by the enemy, some of which he inhaled, with the injury caused to his body by the shell explosion it ultimately caused his death.