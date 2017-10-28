NOSTALGIA: ‘Big jewellery and huge shoulder pads’

Paula Harber (nee Sunshine) sent us this photograph from the 1980s from a business called Sunshine Beauty Salon in Garland Street, Bury St Edmunds.

We are told it was owned by Melanie Sunshine (sitting left) with Paula, her sister (standing middle) assisting.

Paula is unsure why they were dressed up as she said they were always getting dressed up and having parties back then.

Other members in the photograph were Kate Palliser and her sister Fran’ (1st & 2nd standing left), Suzi Peachy (2nd from right) and Yvonne Wilson.

But Paula wants to know who is the lady standing far right?

HEADLINES FROM THE PAST

10 YEARS AGO

The patron of the Desert Rats, The Duchess of Cornwall, visited them to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the battle of El Alamein, where her own father was wounded.

The royal visit arrived at the 7th Armoured Division Memorial, in Thetford Forest, where she met 35 veterans and enjoyed an informal cup of tea with them.

The Duchess took the salute from the Royal Tank Regiment, the Guard of Honour, on the parade ground and attended a short service of remembrance before laying a wreath at the memorial.

After a minute’s silence, she inspected several vehicles used in battle and met old comrades , who told her stories of pride and dark humour.

25 YEARS AGO

A taste of Japanese cuisine and culture was on hand in rural West Suffolk with an open day at the Shi-Tennoji School.

Over 500 local residents were invited to see demonstrations of activities at the Herringswell school for Japanese children.

Traditional and modern Japanese dishes including fried rice cakes, chow mein and pizza balls were made for the visitors.

School clubs gave demonstrations of the art of paper folding, kendo and a 400-year-old tea ceremony.

There was also magic and illusions from teacher Mr Bill Sato and an exhibition of students artwork.

The school had 202 students at the time and catered for the families of businessmen based in Europe.

100 YEARS AGO

Fredk. Lyes, labourer, Bury, was summoned for trespassing in search of game at Fornham All Saints on September 29, and Joseph Brabrook, also a labourer, of Bury, was summoned for aiding and abetting him.

The court heard PC Hurst was on duty and at about five o clock on the evening named saw Lyes in a stubble field on the Fornham Estate with his gun at the ‘ready’ with Brabrook walking along the road at the side of the field.

When Lyes was accosted by the constable he produced his gun licence and no game was found on him.

Both defendants denied looking for game and pleaded not guilty, but they were fined 10s each.