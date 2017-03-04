NOSTALGIA: A royal thank you

This photo shows children at Chedburgh Primary School in May 1986 accepting a thank you letter from the Queen. This was following the 60th birthday card they all worked on together and sent to her majesty a few weeks previously.

The letter was opened with great pomp and ceremony at their morning assembly and the 35 four to nine-year-olds heard how delighted the Queen had been with their efforts.

Acting headmistress Margaret Lang said: “It was addressed to the children and signed by a lady in waiting.

“They are super children and had worked really hard on the card, it has really made their week.”

If you have a picture or memory to share, email news@buryfreepress.co.uk

HEADLINES FROM THE PAST

10 YEARS AGO

A cancer survivor took to the race tracks to raise money for research into the disease.

Road planing expert Steve Lumley, from Risby, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2005 and needed months of treatment at West Suffolk Hospital’s Macmillan Unit, in Bury St Edmunds. Once in remission, he entered the Toyota MR2 challenge to raise some funds.

The challenge saw him race at Snetterton, Caldwell Park and Silverstone, in a 12-race series that ran from April to October.

Steve, who ran Lumley Planing, in Hollow Road, wrote to his suppliers and clients, asking for one–off donations and the six biggest donors were given advertising space on his car.

25 YEARS AGO

Two young men took to the skies thanks to a scholarship from the Fleet Air Arm Officers Association.

Mark Bullock and David Copeland were awarded a place on a two-week gliding course through the Aviation Scholarship Trust.

Mark, a pupil at Thetford Sixth Form Centre, was a member of the sea cadets and he was hoping to join the navy when he left school.

David, a pupil at Thurston Upper School was no stranger to flying as he was a member of Rattlesden Gliding Club.

He applied for the scholarship through a magazine advert and he wanted to join either the RAF or the Fleet Air Arm after leaving school.

There was fierce competition for the awards.

100 YEARS AGO

With sad regret again we have to record the sad loss of two of the brave Chippenham lads who had gone forth to fight for their country.

The first is Pte Arthur King, whose wife received the announcement by a letter from a comrade that he had been killed by a shell in France.

Pte King who leaves a wife and two children, came from Fordham to Chippenham less than two years ago , as a gardener to Col Tate of the Manor House, where he was held in high esteem.

The other was Pte Neville Fitches, aged 18, who sadly has died just months after his elder brother was killed. Great sympathy is expressed to the families at this time for the loss of these two noble young men.