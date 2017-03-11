NOSTALGIA: A cut above the rest

This photo shows five young people and their models at West Suffolk College in April 1982. They were a cut above the rest as they all scooped prizes in the annual hairdressing competition for those taking the course at the college.

About 80 people took part in this particular year, slightly down from the usual 100 participants but the standard was still high.

The winners were, from left: Emma French (17) second year student cup, Sandra Newbury (16) first year student winner, Debbie Roe (16) women’s cut and blow dry winner, Neil Mills (18) men’s cut and blow dry winner and Alison Hassey (18) best student winner.

HEADLINES FROM THE PAST

10 YEARS AGO

Firemen in Ixworth were climbing trees, but rather than helping stranded cats, they were putting up birdboxes.

Ixworth Cub Scouts made about 30 birdboxes ready to be put up in Robins Copse but they could not find anyone to put them up.

Tony Jolly , assistant Cub Scout leader, said they tried for months and in desperation they turned to the fire brigade, who were more than happy to help. Tony said: “They are magic and we really can’t thank them enough, I had a garage full of birdboxes and we were starting to worry that we wouldn’t get them up.”

There were also several boxes for small Pipistrel bats and barn owls, which were at risk.

25 YEARS AGO

Generous Haughley villagers helped to fill a lorry full of medicines, provisions and toys bound for Romania.

Following a talk at the village WI meeting from members of the Children in Romania Appeal, a three-week drive started to collect aid for their forthcoming trip.

Secretary of the WI, Mrs Heather Cursons said: “We are in recession and these are hard times for some people, but we were quite overwhelmed by the generosity and donations that came flooding in. “We asked for educational toys, blankets, shoes, nappies and basic medication, we got everything as well as cash donations totalling £321.50.” The group planned many more similar drives.

100 YEARS AGO

In the House of commons yesterday, Mr Bonar Law said the capture of Baghdad was a sequel to the brilliant operations carried through by the British and Indian troops with a dash of determination for which no praise could be too high.

General Sir Stanley Maude was satisfied that he could maintain his army at Baghdad. The whole operation reflected the greatest credit on the General.

There is good reason to believe that the Turks have lost a full two thirds of their artillery.

After the victory of Kut–el–amara our troops had advanced 110 miles in five days. The Russians advancing from Hamadan are giving the retreating Turks no rest.