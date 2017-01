Alfred is a male lurcher aged around two. He loves company of people and can be very affectionate.

He will need regular on the lead exercise and a well-fenced garden for off lead play.

Like most lurchers he likes to chase so it is advised there are no small furries at his new home. He could live happily with a spayed female. He will be flea-treated, wormed and micro-chipped. A donation of £65 is requested. Call West End Kennels on 01449 737641.