Libby is a young lady who is keen to please but tends to worry about life.

She is aged around 18 months and her previous owner is unable to have a dog at their accommodation. West Suffolk RSPCA says Libby would be best suited to a home with a calm neutered dog. She loves training as she is keen to please.

She has been vaccinated, micro-chipped and flea-treated and a contribution is requested.

To offer her a caring home call 01284 703807.