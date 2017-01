Katie was left abandoned and would love a caring new home.

She is a neutered female Shih Tzu aged between six and eight-years-old who will need daily groming and regular trimming.

West Suffolk RSPCA says she would need a home where she is not left for long periods and, as she is very affectionate, she would need someone who has lots of time to spend with her.

She has been vaccinated, micro-chipped and flea-treated. Call 01284 703807.